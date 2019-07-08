Funeral procession to impact travel in Bossier City, LaDOTD says

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A funeral procession could mean traffic delays for motorists in Bossier City, the Louisiana highway department advises.
Services for Capt. Steven Ross “Steve” Robinson, a former commander of Bossier City-based Louisiana State Police Troop G, are set for 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Bossier, 2810 E. Texas St.
After his funeral, LaDOTD reports, the procession to Rose-Neath Cemetery in north Bossier City will:
- Head east on East Texas Street (U.S. Highway 80) for about 0.4 of a mile;
- Turn north (left) onto Airline Drive (Louisiana Highway 3105);
- Proceed north for about 6 miles;
- turn east (right) onto Swan Lake Spur; then,
- continue east for about 0.4 of a mile.
The cemetery at 5185 Swan Lake Spur is on the south (right-hand) side of the roadway.
“Motorists are advised to plan their travels accordingly and be patient as the procession passes through the area,” says a statement from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Robinson retired from Louisiana State Police on Sept. 4 and died June 30 at the age of 56.
