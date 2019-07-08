First Alert: Heat Advisory through Wednesday

Our bodies natural way of cooling off is through the sweating process. The sweat that accumulates on your skin evaporates into the air surrounding your body. When the sweat evaporates it pulls heat from your body to do it making you feel cooler. When there is a lot of humidity in the air this process is not as efficient and your body is not able to cool off as easily. The end result is that to your body it ends up feeling hotter than the temperature on the thermometer. Temperatures in the mid 90s along with very humid conditions the next couple of days will push the Heat Index, or what it ‘feels-like’ to your body to around or a little above 105.