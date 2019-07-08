First Alert: Heat Advisories and watching the Tropics

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heat and humidity will be primary weather story the next few days, but by the weekend all attention will turn to possible impacts from a tropical system.
We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight. We’ll be warm and muggy with temperatures falling back into the mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. The Heat Index or ‘feels-like’ temperatures will hit or exceed 105. A stray shower or storm is possible. Wednesday brings much of the same, but a slightly better chance of a shower or storm could bring some relief.
We’ll stay hot and humid Thursday and Friday with an isolated shower or storm. Highs will remain in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
The weekend forecast is highly dependent and the development and eventual track of a tropical system in the Gulf Of Mexico later this week. At the very least we will see an increase in shower and storm activity. Depending on the exact track we could be at risk for heavy rain and gusty wind. Be sure to check back with us for updates as we get closer.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
