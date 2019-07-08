East Texas city of Marshall says goodbye to red light cameras

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police have removed all red light cameras in the East Texas city.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law June 1, making it illegal to use photographic traffic camera systems to catch motorists who speed or run red lights.
Marshall police say they ended their participation in the program June 2.
Several people in Marshall say the cameras were traps and caused more harm than good for drivers.
“I have to tell you that it’s hard to get a big truck to slow down in such a short space,” said David Valaejila, a motorcyclist who’s driven big rigs. "It’s even harder when someone stops in front of you because they don’t want a red light ticket.
Victor Vantressa said: “I actually think it’s an invasion of privacy, and I’m glad they are gone.”
Following is Marshall Police Department’s official statement:
"On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law, prohibiting cities from operating photographic traffic camera systems that catch citizens speeding or running red lights and issuing fines.
"The city of Marshall has ended their participation in the red-light program, in compliance with that law, which took effect on June 2, 2019.
"Citations for violations that occurred prior to June 2, 2019, are still valid.
“Anyone with outstanding citations issued for violations prior to June 2, 2019, should send a check, money order or cashier’s check made out to the City of Marshall. The payment should be mailed to the Marshall Police Department, ATTN: Photo Enforcement, 2101 East End Blvd. North, Marshall, Texas, 75670.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.