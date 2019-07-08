4 DeSoto deputies to return to work 4 days after officer-involved shooting

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The four DeSoto sheriff’s deputies who were placed on leave following an officer-involved shooting will return to work Wednesday, Sheriff Jayson Richardson told KSLA News 12 on Monday.
The events that led up to the shooting on Martin Luther King Drive in Mansfield began to unfold when city police officers tried to stop a suspected stolen car at 10 a.m. Saturday.
DeSoto sheriff’s deputies joined the ensuing chase during which the fleeing vehicle allegedly hit DeSoto sheriff’s and Mansfield police units.
At some point in the encounter, officers fired, striking the suspect.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a wound authorities said was not life-threatening.
No law officer was injured.
The incident is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.
