Bienville Parish woman goes missing

RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - A Bienville Parish woman went missing less than three weeks shy of her 48th birthday.
Now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Jennifer Runge, of Ringgold, last was seen the morning of July 6.
Her husband told authorities that she left the house about 6 a.m. that date.
No foul play is suspected, but Runge requires medication for treatment of diabetes, Ringgold Police Chief Freddie Peterson told KSLA News 12.
She reportedly last was seen was wearing a blue T-shirt, short black pants, low-cut white socks and reddish-orange Nike tennis shoes.
Runge left in a white 2005 four-door Chrysler mini van bearing Louisiana license plate 926CLD, the police chief added.
The missing woman has medical conditions, including diabetes, Peterson said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about her to call Ringgold police at (318) 894-4699 or their local law enforcement agency.
