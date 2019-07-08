Arkansas authorities search for missing girl

CENTRAL ARKANSAS (KSLA) - The Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl on Monday morning.
Kensley Yeatman was taken by force from her temporary guardian by her mother, Stephanie Torres.
Authorities say Torres could be driving to either New Mexico or Alabama. She was last seen driving in a white Mercedes-Benz C300 series vehicle with an Arkansas license plate 864 YIF.
Torres may be intoxicated.
Kensley is 3" and weighs about 35 pounds.
If you see Kensley or Torres, call 911 immediately.
