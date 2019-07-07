Lincoln Parish authorities seek help solving vehicle burglaries

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes of identifying whoever has been stealing items from several vehicles in residential areas west of Ruston.
The burglaries have been occurring over the past month in the areas of Cypress Springs, Louisiana Highway 818 and Tech Farm Road, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The thieves usually strike late at night or early in the morning.
“Most of the vehicles that have been burglarized were unlocked at the time ...,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Authorities are urging people to remove their valuables from their vehicles and to lock their vehicles when they are left unattended.
They also urge anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance camera images to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111. Callers remain anonymous.
Tips also can be submitted online by clicking here.
Tipsters might be eligible to receive a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest.
The thefts are being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and Ruston police.
