Funeral held at for slain Shreveport postal worker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family and friends of Shreveport postal worker Antonio Williams said their final goodbyes. The funeral for Antonio Williams was held on Saturday June 29 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
Many of his postal worker colleagues were in attendance.Some of Williams’ closest friends shared memories.
“On my 50th Birthday he joined me in Las Vegas , we had a blast, five days and six nights in Las Vegas," says Dimitri Mahoney.
Williams was killed while delivering mail at an apartment complex on June 22.
“He really meant a lot to the community. He was about peace, no violence, he was just a good family man," says Mahoney.
He worked as a postal worker for 17 years. Many of those in attendance said Williams was beloved and had a positive impact on those who knew him.
