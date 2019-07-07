First Alert: Heat Advisory in effect for the southern edge of the arklatex

Good Sunday Morning. Seeing a few passing showers and storms for the northern tip of our region in Sevier and Howard counties in Arkansas. This activity should diminish before the afternoon arrives. More scattered wet weather possible for the northern half of the arklatex this afternoon and evening, however most will remain dry and very hot.
A heat advisory is in effect from Noon until 6pm for Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Sabine counties in Texas and Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in LA. Head index values in those regions will range from 105-110 so it’s important to remember heat safety practices. Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks if needed, and avoid the heat if possible.
For today, temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s today with feels like temperatures outside the heat advisory areas will be in the upper 90s near the low 100s. Rain and storm chances will be limited mainly north of I-20 where the main threat will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid 70s once again for a warm and muggy night.
Monday: Highs will reach the mid 90s with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Not expecting any severe weather but we could see heavy downpours and gusty winds. The rest of the week looks to heat up even more so than today with highs staying in the mid 90s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
