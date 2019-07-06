8-year-old critically injured in head on collision

Authorities say the driver was distracted by his cell phone

Head on collision at Hollywood Ave & Jewella Ave (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Felicia Michelle | July 5, 2019 at 9:06 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 9:28 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hollywood Ave westbound is closed following a head on collision between a Rent-A-Center van and Dodge Charger on Friday, July 5 around 8:30 p.m.

According to Shreveport Police, an 8-year-old passenger faces life threatening injuries. While both drivers sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

All three have been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Head on collision at Hollywood Ave & Jewella Ave (Source: Bubba Kneipp)

The van’s driver admitted to officers he was distracted by his cell phone when the accident happened.

This crash is under investigation by the SPD Major Accident Unit.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

