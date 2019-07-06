8-year-old critically injured in head on collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hollywood Ave westbound is closed following a head on collision between a Rent-A-Center van and Dodge Charger on Friday, July 5 around 8:30 p.m.
According to Shreveport Police, an 8-year-old passenger faces life threatening injuries. While both drivers sustained injuries that were not life threatening.
All three have been transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The van’s driver admitted to officers he was distracted by his cell phone when the accident happened.
This crash is under investigation by the SPD Major Accident Unit.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
