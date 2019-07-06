Louisiana State Police investigate DeSoto Parish officer-involved shooting

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - An officer-involved shooting on Martin Luther King Drive has left four Desoto Parish deputies on leave.
According to the Louisiana State Police, the officers’ leave is a part of their standard procedure.
The incident began at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, when Mansfield Police attempted to stop the driver of a suspected stolen car.
The driver refused to stop and a chase began, the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office joined the effort to stop the vehicle. The suspect hit both DPSO and MPD vehicles in an attempt to flee.
During the encounter officers fired, striking the suspect who was transported to an local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt during this incident.
This is an active investigation by the state’s Police Bureau of Investigations, Troop G and crime lab.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA New 12 for updates.
