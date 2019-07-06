Heat in Excess but rain is minimal

Good Saturday Morning! After a hot and humid end to the work week, the heat continues into the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon but the feels like temperatures will be anywhere between the upper 90s and low 100s. The heat this afternoon does not include a heat advisory, but it is still very important to remain extremely cautious of time spent outdoors. Take breaks, stay hydrated, and keep the clothing light colored and loose fitting.
Rain chances today are minimal. Most of us will remain dry. The best chances for rain will be north of the I-30 corridor and could produce heavy downpours. Tonight, lows will reach the mid 70s so we'll keep warm muggy nights this weekend.
On Sunday, highs will remain in the mid 90s with heat index values between 100-105. The latest model runs showing a few showers in the early morning along and north of I-30. By the afternoon, this activity may push southward along and north of I-20, but begins to diminish after the loss of daytime heating.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
