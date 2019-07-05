Summer heat through next week

Heat, humidity and only isolated rain at times sums up the forecast through next week. We're looking at the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer with daytime highs well into the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the low 100s.
Skies will be mostly clear tonight. We’ll be warm and muggy with temperatures falling into the mid 70s. Expect a hot and humid weekend with only a little rain possible on Sunday, mainly around the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s for highs, but it will feel more like 100-105 with the humidity.
Little change in the weather pattern is expected next week. Hot, humid days and warm, muggy nights will continue. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Rain looks limited, but a few isolated afternoon showers or storms can’t be ruled out just about any day next week. Anything that pops up could dump some heavy rain.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
