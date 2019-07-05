SPD: Man sneaks into employees only area, takes off with cash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police investigators are working to identify a man that possibly broke into a safe and stole from a well known store earlier in July.
Shreveport police say on July 1, officers were called to King Hardware on Line Avenue. Upon arrival, it was learned that a man entered the business and made his way to the employee only area.
Investigators say while there, he was able to open a safe and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police have released images of the man thought to be responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave a tip online. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
