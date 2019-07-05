Shreveport Councilwoman issues statement following arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller has released a statement following her arrest on the morning of July 4.

Fuller was charged with driving while intoxicated and texting while driving near her home in Shreveport, and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

She was released from on her own recognizance later that morning.

No one is above the law, and our actions and choices have consequences. When I chose to drive myself home, I made two awful mistakes, and like anyone, I will face the consequences of my actions. Texting while driving is never OK. Driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol is never OK. I’m absorbing the seriousness of these charges and I’ve learned a life-long lesson. I want to thank the Shreveport Police Department for their fair and professional handling of this situation. I expect to be treated as any member of our community and am not privy to special privileges. I humbly accept and appreciate the countless messages of prayerful support. I am dedicated to earning and restoring the public’s faith in me moving forward as the public servant elected to represent District B.
