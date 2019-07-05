REPORT: 3 LSU graduates killed in helicopter crash in The Bahamas

REPORT: 3 LSU graduates killed in helicopter crash in The Bahamas
July 5, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 2:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three of the seven people killed in a helicopter crash in The Bahamas were LSU graduates, according to several media outlets.

Kameron Cline, Jillian Clark, and Brittney Searson, all LSU graduates were killed on July 4 when their helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Big Grand Cay island in The Bahamas, according to a report from the Palm Beach Post newspaper.

Mining magnate Chris Cline, Kameron’s father, two other people, also died in the crash. The helicopter was reportedly bound for Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

RELATED: Bahamas police were told billionaire Cline was on helicopter; 7 killed in crash

Jillian Clark, of Kenner, La., was a member of LSU Phi Mu sorority and played volleyball at Mount Carmel High School in New Orleans, according to Nola.com.

Searson’s mother, Kimberly Searson, said her daughter often traveled with the Cline family.

The LSU Phi Mu sorority website lists Cline, Clark, and Searson as Spring 2019 graduates. The sorority will host a candlelight vigil for the women at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 at 19747 Southern Hills Ave. in Baton Rouge.

LSU President F. King Alexander released the following statement on July 5 upon learning about the alumnae deaths:

“The LSU community is mourning the loss of three recent graduates, along with all of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Kameron, Jillian and Brittney were all May 2019 graduates and had such bright futures ahead of them. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of everyone affected. This is a sad day for all of us.”
F. King Alexander, President of Louisiana State University

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.