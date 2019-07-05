Maranda at Work: Kenzie’s Cakes & More

CARTHAGE, Tx. (KSLA) -Starting a business is something that takes some people years to accomplish, but for one Panola County woman, she’s been able to do just that before the age of 22.
Inside Kenzie’s Cakes and More, you’ll find plenty of cake balls, bundt cakes and tasty cookies.
You’ll also find Mckenzie Gibson in the back making it all happen.
“I was actually going to school at SFA (Stephen F. Austin University) to be a teacher. Then I just decided that teaching wasn’t for me and it took me probably four or five months to decide that I wanted to open a bakery," she said.
After talking it over with her parents, she got to work and by May she’d opened a new bakery in Carthage.
Starting a business might not seem like much to some, but it’s pretty big for Mckenzie especially since she’s done all of this while attending school, including being a mom at 21-years-old.
“There’s still stuff I’m learning," says Gibson. "It’s still a growing process, but when you really love something, you get a chance to commit and do what you love.”
Aside from her family, she also has help from her staff members.
“I’m proud of her," said head decorator Courtney Scarborough. "I see a lot of working, pushing and struggles she’s doing to make this place work.”
Opening this shop is the first of many accomplishments Mckenzie’s excited for her daughter to see.
“I really want to show her that she has a bright future ahead of her and that she can do whatever," she said.
At this time, Mckenzie says she plans to slow down on school now that she’s opened her business, but she still has plans to graduate with her business degree.
You can check out her shop at 509 N. Daniels Street in Carthage, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
