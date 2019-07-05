LifeShare offering free movie, Splash Kingdom tickets for blood donors Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to catch a movie this weekend, there’s a way to get free tickets.
LifeShare is giving away free tickets to those who donate blood at any of their locations in the ArkLaTex Friday, July 5.
You can stop by any of their physical locations and they will also have their mobile units out at the Walmart in Blanchard, the Walmart in Shreveport off of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop or the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.
These units will be at these three locations from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re always thinking of ways to maybe entice donors to come donate blood, and also to appreciate them for what they do,” said Shreveport’s Regional Director Bobby Carney. “We’ve got a lot of donors that have given hundreds of units over their lifetime so we always think of things of this nature.”
You can also donate blood for a free ticket to Splash Kingdom if movies aren’t your thing. You can only get a free movie ticket or Splash Kingdom ticket if you donate Friday, July 5.
Donors will also get a free shark week t-shirt that will give them a dollar off if they wear it to the Shreveport Aquarium.
With the Fourth of July just passing and the summer still in full swing, LifeShare wants to have enough blood for those in our community if more accidents occur.
“It’s a struggle every summer,” Carney said. “It’s a struggle every winter, and flu season, (and especially) during Christmas season, it’s always hard to get donors to come out.”
Carney says he hears a lot of misconceptions about why people choose not to donate blood. He says most people in the military can donate and those who have diabetes can also donate too.
“Folks think if you have (a) tattoo or a piercing you can’t give within a year,” he said. “That’s no longer accurate anymore. You can actually give (the) same day if its at a state licensed facility.”
The best part about donating is that your donation stays right here and helps someone in need here in your community.
“LifeShare actually calls you when they use your blood, and says hey thanks for your donation, we just used your blood on a premature baby...a sickle cell patient all those things,” Carney said. “You’ll feel like super man (or) super woman when you get that phone call.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.