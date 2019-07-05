First Alert: Heating up in the arklatex

Today: mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low 90s, maybe some areas reaching the mid range. With the heat index factored in, feels like temperatures will feel more like the 100s. Not quite into heat advisory criteria, but hot nonetheless so stay hydrated and watch for pets and loved ones. Rain chances will be very limited as high pressure hangs over our area, but showers or storms will be possible anywhere. Overnight, lows will fall in the mid 70s keeping with clear skies into the night.