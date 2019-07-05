First Alert: Heating up in the arklatex

Good Morning! Unlike yesterday, today will feature much drier conditions across the ArkLaTex with the heat really making its presence known as we step into the weekend.
Today: mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low 90s, maybe some areas reaching the mid range. With the heat index factored in, feels like temperatures will feel more like the 100s. Not quite into heat advisory criteria, but hot nonetheless so stay hydrated and watch for pets and loved ones. Rain chances will be very limited as high pressure hangs over our area, but showers or storms will be possible anywhere. Overnight, lows will fall in the mid 70s keeping with clear skies into the night.
Saturday, an even hotter day expected accompanied by mostly sunny skies. Once again, rain chances on the low end, but a pop up shower or storm could develop. Sunday highs in the low 90s with a greater chance for scattered wet weather.
As we begin the work week, scattered showers and storms possible each day with the heat sticking around keeping highs in the low to mid 90s.
Have a great Friday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
