First Alert: Heating up in the ArkLaTex

Today: We begin with partly cloudy skies, with some areas seeing an overcast start to their day, but by late afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low 90s, maybe some areas reaching the mid range. With the heat index factored in, feels like temperatures will feel more like the 100s. Not quite into heat advisory criteria, but hot nonetheless so stay hydrated and watch for pets and loved ones. Another thing to watch for in the heat are plants. Temperatures over 90 degrees may cause them to wilt. Rain chances will be very limited as high pressure hangs over our area this weekend, but showers or storms may pop up in the arklatex. Overnight, lows will fall in the mid 70s keeping with clear skies into the night.