First Alert: Heating up in the ArkLaTex

Good Morning! Unlike yesterday, today will feature much drier conditions across the ArkLaTex with the heat really making its presence known as we step into the weekend.
Today: We begin with partly cloudy skies, with some areas seeing an overcast start to their day, but by late afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low 90s, maybe some areas reaching the mid range. With the heat index factored in, feels like temperatures will feel more like the 100s. Not quite into heat advisory criteria, but hot nonetheless so stay hydrated and watch for pets and loved ones. Another thing to watch for in the heat are plants. Temperatures over 90 degrees may cause them to wilt. Rain chances will be very limited as high pressure hangs over our area this weekend, but showers or storms may pop up in the arklatex. Overnight, lows will fall in the mid 70s keeping with clear skies into the night.
Saturday, an even hotter day expected accompanied by mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach 96 with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. With dewpoints in the mid 70s, it’ll feel nearly oppresive. Once again, rain chances on the low end, but a pop up shower or storm could develop. Sunday, highs in the upper 90s with a 20 percent chance of rain or storms, but many of us will remain dry.
As we begin the work week, scattered showers and storms possible each day with the heat sticking around keeping highs in the low to mid 90s.
Have a great Friday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.