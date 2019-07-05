Dozens of firefighters battle Shreveport house fire

Lyba Street Fire
By KSLA Staff | July 5, 2019 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 12:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 30 Shreveport firefighters rushed to the scene of house fire Friday.

The home, located in the 4500 block of Lyba street just north of the Shreveport Regional Airport, caught fire around 11:00 a.m.

According to first responders on the the scene, the fire started in the back of the house and spread to the attic.

(Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA)
Firefighters have been working for more than an hour to get the fire under control, and more crews had to be called in because of the heat.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Firefighters prepare to go back into the home as they work to put out the fire (Source: Matt Stanley, KSLA)
