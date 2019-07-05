Dozens of firefighters battle Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 30 Shreveport firefighters rushed to the scene of house fire Friday.
The home, located in the 4500 block of Lyba street just north of the Shreveport Regional Airport, caught fire around 11:00 a.m.
According to first responders on the the scene, the fire started in the back of the house and spread to the attic.
Firefighters have been working for more than an hour to get the fire under control, and more crews had to be called in because of the heat.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
