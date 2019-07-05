Blaze burns house, 2 vehicles in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Fire damaged part of a Bossier City residence Thursday night.
Thirteen Fire Department units responded to the blaze in the the 2100 block of Rossie Lee Drive.
No injuries were reported.
A nearby resident said his wife saw large amounts of smoke, and he thought it was fireworks smoke.
“But it just got larger,” said Jon Kovacs, who lives a few blocks north of where the fire was reported just after 9 p.m.
Kovacs, who shared video of the firefighting efforts with KSLA News 12, said two vehicles, including what appeared to be an ice cream van, also burned.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
