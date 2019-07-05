ArkLaTex residents celebrate Fourth of July with food, fun, fireworks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People from throughout the ArkLaTex celebrated our nation’s birthday Thursday in downtown Shreveport.
The annual Fourth of July party on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway party brings thousands of people to enjoy food, fun and fireworks.
Several families have made the event a tradition and wear their red, white and blue proudly.
“We take the Fourth very seriously,” Frank Wurston said. “I have on my red, white and blue gear to support our great country.”
Several people also wanted to thank those Americans who have served and are serving in our nation’s military.
Thursday’s riverfront gathering also included live music and performances by various local acts.
