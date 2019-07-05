Arcadia’s inaugural Chicken Festival starts today

ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - A celebration of everyone's favorite fowl will begin today in the ArkLaTex.
The Town of Arcadia will host the first Chicken Festival from July 5 to July 7 at the Arcadia Outlet Mall along Interstate 20.
The festival includes bands, a dunking booth, chicken wing eating contest, arts & crafts, food, a children’s village and other activities.
A fireworks show is planned for Saturday at dusk.
The Festival is being sponsored by House of Raeford Farms — one of the largest poultry processing plants in the country.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.