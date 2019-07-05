Arcadia’s inaugural Chicken Festival starts today

By KSLA Digital Team | July 5, 2019 at 8:42 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 8:42 AM

ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - A celebration of everyone's favorite fowl will begin today in the ArkLaTex.

The Town of Arcadia will host the first Chicken Festival from July 5 to July 7 at the Arcadia Outlet Mall along Interstate 20.

The festival includes bands, a dunking booth, chicken wing eating contest, arts & crafts, food, a children’s village and other activities.

A fireworks show is planned for Saturday at dusk.

The Festival is being sponsored by House of Raeford Farms — one of the largest poultry processing plants in the country.

