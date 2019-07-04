Shreveport Councilwoman arrested for DWI

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller was arrested overnight and charged with DWI.
The Shreveport Police Department confirmed the arrest that happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.
According to the arrest report, police saw Fuller’s car in the middle of the road just 200 feet away from her home.
Officers say they found Fuller behind the wheel and smelled alcohol. According to police, Fuller said she was texting a friend and hit a parked car.
The report states that officers conducted a sobriety test, but the councilwoman refused to give a breath sample.
Fuller, who represents District B on the council, was also charged with texting while driving.
Fuller was booked into the Shreveport Jail a couple hours after her arrest. She has since been released on bond.
This is a developing story.
