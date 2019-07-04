Scattered Showers and Storms for Independence Day

Happy Independence Day! Temperatures this morning starting off in the mid to upper 70s with the air already feeling muggy. By late afternoon, our high will be 89 degrees, although some places may even reach the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms first arrive early afternoon but fade away shortly after. Another round of showers and storms look to fire up during the early evening hours but not everyone will see rain or storms. Luckily, most of the wet weather will decrease as the sun goes down and we lose daytime heating so most fireworks displays should be good to go, some may have to wait a tad longer.
For Friday, our rain chances diminish but we won’t rule out a pop shower or storm. The main story will be the heat. Our high for tomorrow will be 93 with heat index values in the upper 90s near 100. This will be much of the same story throughout the weekend with a high of 96 on Saturday with limited rain chances. Sunday, highs will be in the mid 90s with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Next Week: We’ll keep the hot and humid weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a daily chance of scattered showers and storms with lows only dropping in the mid 70s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
