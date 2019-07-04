Scattered Showers and Storms for Independence Day

Happy Independence Day! Temperatures this morning starting off in the mid to upper 70s with the air already feeling muggy. By late afternoon, our high will be 89 degrees, although some places may even reach the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms first arrive early afternoon but fade away shortly after. Another round of showers and storms look to fire up during the early evening hours but not everyone will see rain or storms. Luckily, most of the wet weather will decrease as the sun goes down and we lose daytime heating so most fireworks displays should be good to go, some may have to wait a tad longer.