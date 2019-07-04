2 men suspected of stealing merchandise from Walmart store

One should have been noticeable, having worn a neon yellow shirt and visor

Bossier City police suspect these images show two males who allegedly stole merchandise May 16 from the Walmart store in the 2500 block of Airline Drive. [Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers]
By KSLA Digital Team | July 3, 2019 at 10:52 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 10:52 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police detectives are seeking the public's help identifying two men.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the men stealing merchandise May 16 from the Walmart store in the 2500 block of Airline Drive, authorities say.

One of the males was wearing a neon yellow shirt and visor and dark blue jean shorts.

The other was wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts and brown boots.

Bossier Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, submit a tip via the P3 Tips website or us the free P3 tips mobile app.

