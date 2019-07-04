LifeShare offering free movie tickets for blood donors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It's always a good time to give blood — but LifeShare Blood Center is making it worth while for donors.
Anyone who gives blood on Thursday, July 4 or Friday, July 5 will get a ticket to see a movie for free at any nearby theater. Tickets given to donors do not exprie.
All LifeShare locations are participating in the promotion. To find your nearest blood donation site, go to LifeShare.org.
Typically blood supplies go down during the summer vacation months. However, a few weeks ago LifeShare experienced one of its worst shortages in history, according to a news release. Donors were able to reverse this.
“In June 2018, LifeShare had to rely on blood donors from outside Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas to provide blood to our local patients, said LifeShare Sr. Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel in a news release. “Thankfully, this June, we were self-sufficient and the blood transfused in our communities was donated by those who live in those communities. Our goal is to keep that progress going throughout the summer.”
