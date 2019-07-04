Independence Stadium undergoing $1 million face-lift

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s nothing like getting a $1 million face-lift before the start of the football season.
At least some contend that’s what Independence Stadium might say if it could talk.
The project is well underway.
You already can spot a giant crane outside the stadium just north of westbound Interstate 20 in west Shreveport.
That’s where work crews are using the crane to replace the media-level elevator.
The rest of the project is about to get underway, as well.
The work is being financed with a combination of grant funds and money from an 8-year-old bond issue.
Shreveport city architect Russell DeLancy gave KSLA News 12 an inside look at the renovations, starting with that elevator replacement.
DeLancy said the price tag on that portion of the project comes to $331,500, all thanks to the original stadium bonds voters approved in 2011.
“Another project that’s fixing to kick off is a light fixture replacement project, which replaces all of these hanging fixtures,” he said, pointing to fixtures that will be replaced by LED lighting. An energy-saving federal grant is paying for this project at a cost of just under $166,000.
DeLancy wasn’t finished with the list of projects.
“We’ve got bond money to do the concourse-level restrooms. We’re doing an upgrade to the restrooms, modernization there. And then also concession stands modernization.”
Those upgrades also come from bond issue funds. The work on the restrooms and concession stands costs $552,000.
Many times with projects like this where millions of dollars are at stake, you’ll get some people asking who it benefits the most, whether it be for VIPs or for the regular Joes.
DeLancy believes it's the latter.
“I think the average Joe because of the seating that these serve, with that mid-level sitting. So I think that the people will see that.”
DeLancy told us they’re hoping to wrap up the stadium’s million-dollar face-lift before football season kicks off.
So far this year, the city has spent $23,649 but expects to spend the balance by the time they finish the job.
Many of us might remember the $30 million in stadium renovations in 2008.
That now is 11 years ago.
And KSLA News 12 is told these improvements are needed now.
