First Alert: Less rain and more heat for the weekend

Storm chances will be tapering off and the heat will be cranking up for the rest of the 4th of July holiday weekend. Only isolated afternoon showers and storms are expected through much of next week. We're looking at the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer too.
Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s. Expect a mostly sunny Friday with little if any rain. Afternoon temperatures will get back into the low 90s.
The weekend will bring more of the same with a little more heat. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s, but expect it to feel like the low 100s with the humidity. Rain will be limited to only a very few isolated showers or storms.
Not much changes next week with more heat and humidity and only isolated rain expected. Highs will stay in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
