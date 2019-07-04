DeSoto Parish man goes missing

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for help finding a Keatchie man last seen in Bossier City.
The Sheriff’s Office put out a missing person alert for Jonathan Tracy Marshall about an hour ago.
The 35-year-old last was seen about 7:30 p.m. July 2 at Sam’s Wireless off Barksdale Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Marshall stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 207 pounds.
He drives a 2017 black Ford Fusion bearing Louisiana license plate 946ACC.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Marshall’s whereabouts to call the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
