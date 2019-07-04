DeSoto Parish man goes missing

Authorities say he last was seen July 2 in Bossier City

MISSING: Jonathan Tracy Marshall, 35, of Keatchie, stands 5'7" tall and weighs 207 pounds. He drives a 2017 black Ford Fusion bearing Louisiana license plate 946ACC. [Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office]
By KSLA Digital Team | July 4, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 3:03 PM

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for help finding a Keatchie man last seen in Bossier City.

The Sheriff’s Office put out a missing person alert for Jonathan Tracy Marshall about an hour ago.

The 35-year-old last was seen about 7:30 p.m. July 2 at Sam’s Wireless off Barksdale Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Marshall stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 207 pounds.

He drives a 2017 black Ford Fusion bearing Louisiana license plate 946ACC.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Marshall’s whereabouts to call the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

