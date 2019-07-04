78 Caddo Sheriff’s Office personnel to begin using body cams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office soon will join the growing list of law enforcement agencies using body cameras.
The equipment is arriving and gradually being implemented, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
“It’s one of those things where we don’t have a lot of complaints from the public, but the public almost demands it."
The sheriff told KSLA News 12 that his office recently budgeted $1 million for body cameras as well as new vehicle cameras to replace outdated systems.
“We had budgeted it two years ago. We began talking about the best way to come up with the money, so we have cut back on some other things. It’s like your budget at home," Prator said.
“It’s a little over $1 million that we had to spend for the whole package just to kind of prove that we are not ashamed or hiding anything that we do by having the body cameras," the sheriff continued.
"We are proud of the work we do, but this will help to cover the deputies should they get into something.”
Seventy-eight body cams will go to sergeants, corporals, deputies and K-9 deputies on patrol. They also will get the new vehicle cameras.
The new vehicle cameras also will go to lieutenants and the Marine Unit. However, they will not get the body cams.
“We want people in our business. If we can do something better, if I’ve got a deputy not doing right or if I’ve got a deputy that’s being rude or not acting appropriately, I want to know about it," Prator said.
