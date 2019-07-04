Authorities seek help solving theft in casino parking lot

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole some items from the bed of a truck in a Bossier City casino parking lot.
Police say it happened May 15.
Now detectives are sharing images from surveillance cameras in hopes someone can help them identify the men authorities think are responsible for the theft.
Bossier Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, submit a tip via the P3 Tips website www.p3tips.com or us the free P3 tips mobile app.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.