USWNT head to their third-straight World Cup final

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. women’s national team is heading to their third straight World Cup final after a thrilling win over England Tuesday, 2-1.
They’ll face the winner winner of Sweden and the Netherlands on Sunday, July 7th at 10 a.m.
The U.S. showed their might early against England by putting ball after ball into the box, but could not find a goal while dominating possession in the early going. The score remained 0-0 until the tenth minute when forward Christine Press headed a well placed cross into the back of the net.
To make the goal even more of a headline, Press was filling in for U.S. star Megan Rapinoe who did not play in the game under a fog of mystery as the team as not released any explanation besides that it was not due to disciplinary reasons.
While the defending champs got on the board first, the English side did not quit. They answered back when their super star Ellen White placed a cross off the post and in to even the score in the nineteenth minute.
The back and forth battle continued for most of the game as each team had opportunities and kept the ball well in the attacking half, but one side would have to jump ahead and, on Tuesday, it was the United States.
Off another impressive cross, Alex Morgan, as she has done so many times, delivered a go-ahead and ultimately game-winning goal in the thirty-first minute.
The game did not end without its share of drama as England’s White seemed to tie the game in the second half as the ball was ruled a goal on the pitch but was ultimately overturned by VAR as the system ruled her offsides.
The English would have another opportunity when VAR awarded them a penalty kick late in the second half with the score still being 2-1.
Alyssa Naeher would have none of it as she dove to her right and saved the penalty attempt and secured the win for the United States.
The women will look to capture their fourth World Cup title. It’s unknown if Rapinoe will play.
