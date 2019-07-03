Tornado relief again on Caddo Commission work session agenda

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, The Caddo Parish Commissioners will again discuss how to help residents impacted by the 2018 tornado that tore through one Shreveport neighborhood.
The Caddo Parish Commission is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, to meet for its work session at Government Plaza.
One item on the agenda is an amendment to determine how relief aid is administered to residents in the Queensborough neighborhood. The area was heavily damaged during April storms last year.
Also on Wednesday’s agenda, the commission plans to recognize the newly crowned Miss Louisiana, Meagan Crews - a Bossier City native.
