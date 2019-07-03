Scattered storms expected on the 4th of July

Showers and storms will impact some of your 4th of July plans although not everyone will get wet. Heavy downpours are the main concerns. Rain is expected to be on the decrease in time for fireworks Thursday evening. The rest of the long holiday weekend will see plenty of heat and just a little rain around.
We’ll stay partly cloudy tonight. Any storms will fade away this evening as temperatures cool. We’ll see lows tonight in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms will start popping around midday tomorrow and stay scattered across the area through the afternoon. Outside of any rain we’ll see afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. The chance of rain is 40%.
Storms will be possible through the weekend, but only isolated coverage of rain is expected. Temperatures will be heating up with mid 90s expected Saturday and Sunday.
We’ll stay hot and humid into next week with a daily chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Highs will stay in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.
