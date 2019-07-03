Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting incident that occurred during Harrison County drug raid

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting incident occurred during a drug raid on a house on Cook Street in Marshall Tuesday night. In all, six people were arrested on drug and firearms charges.
According to a press release, Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool, members of the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team, members of the Marshal Police Department ERT, and Chief Cliff Carruth joined forces to serve a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of Cook Street in Marshall at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One member of the sheriff’s office ERT and one member of the police ERT made entry into the home, and the other ERT members maintained a perimeter around the house.
“The house was known as a drug location and was known to have weapons,” the press release stated.
When the ERT members entered the home, one suspect allegedly jumped through a rear bedroom window.
After the entry team made it to that room, they encountered two more suspects, the press release stated.
“One of the subjects was throwing bags of drugs out of the broken window and would not follow commands or show his hands to the officer,” the press release stated. “One of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ERT Team members began to struggle with the suspect.”
According to the press release, the actions of the suspect and him resisting arrest caused the ERT member’s gun to fire.
“The projectile grazed the subject’s shoulder and was later located in the wall,” the press release stated. “The subject was taken to the Marshall ER where he was treated and medically cleared.”
The suspect who was injured and five other people were booked into the Harrison County Jail on multiple charges that include four counts of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 300 grams, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
The suspects include:
• Dontrell Jamal Anderson, 25, of Marshall
• Ivan Lynn Daniels Jr., 24, of Marshall
• Eddie Lee House III, 26, of Marshall
• Michael Wayne Murry, 48, of Marshall
• Robert Louis Price III, 25, of Longview
• Lanica Madella Williams, 51, of Marshall
In addition to the drug charges, Anderson and Daniels were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Their collective bond amounts were set at $332,000.
Murry was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence along with the drug charges, his collective bond amount was also set at $332,000.
According to the press release, three loaded guns and large amounts of what is believed to be crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax, and ecstasy were found at the home in the 800 block of Cook Street.
Harrison County’s chief deputy notified the Texas Rangers about the officer’s gun being discharged in the house, the press release stated. A Ranger came to the scene to investigate the shooting incident.
“We are glad to have these guns, drugs and drug dealers off of our streets,” the press release stated. “Agencies that work together have safer communities. The working relationship between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department is stronger than ever.”
