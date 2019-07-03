Mother nature popping off her own fireworks through the 4th

Good morning! Mother nature is going to pop off her own fireworks today and on the 4th of July. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible today and tomorrow. Neither day is going to be washout, though. By the end of the week, we’ll be tracking less rain and some serious summertime sizzle.
This morning will likely start out dry. A few downpours could start to develop by mid to late morning. It’s going to be warm and muggy out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. Most places will warm above 80 degrees by 10 a.m. Other than maybe a few areas of fog and a stray shower later this morning, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
Showers and storms will continue to develop this afternoon. The I-20 corridor, which includes Shreveport-Bossier, and places south of I-20 will have a better chance of rain today than places along and north of I-30. The strongest storms that develop today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat indices could approach 100 degrees this afternoon. Places that see rain will quickly be cooled off. Any showers and storms that develop this afternoon will start to diminish this evening.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain is not expected during the overnight.
More scattered showers and storms are expected on the 4th of July. The best chance of rain will come during the heat of the day or between 2-6 p.m. Luckily, most of the rain will be gone by fireworks time. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Places that stay dry will could hit 90 degrees. Heat indices could approach 100 degrees.
Our rain chances will go down towards the end of the week, while the heat is going to be cranked up. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday will likely be the hottest day this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. There is the potential for borderline dangerous heat on Saturday. The end of the holiday weekend will be hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There will be a slim chance of rain north of I-30 on Saturday and Sunday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
