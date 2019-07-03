Mother nature popping off her own fireworks through the 4th

Our rain chances will go down towards the end of the week, while the heat is going to be cranked up. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday will likely be the hottest day this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. There is the potential for borderline dangerous heat on Saturday. The end of the holiday weekend will be hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There will be a slim chance of rain north of I-30 on Saturday and Sunday.