Meet the team: Kenley Hargett

Kenley Hargett joined the KSLA News 12 team in October and is excited to call Louisiana home.
He was born in Louisville, KY and was introduced to journalism in high school. The journalism department taught him all of the jobs in front and behind the camera. After high school he continued his path at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. There he was part of Tiger TV and worked his way to Executive Producer. During his time in college he had several prestigious internships that furthered his passion in the field.
NBC Nightly News in New York, NY, 11Alive WXIA Atlanta, WLKY Louisville and Louisville Metro TV helped him learn more about the field and work with some of the best journalists in the world.
After graduating Morehouse College with honors he furthered his education at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York, NY. He considers his graduate education as one of the most exciting times in his life. Traveling across the five boroughs of New York City and reporting stories was a constant adventure he will never forget.
After graduate school he returned to Atlanta and worked at CAU-TV where he hosted the show “Common Sense with Kenley Hargett.” The show was one of the top programs at the station. He also taught students Intro to Journalism through Clark Atlanta University’s Newsbreak program.
After working at CAU-TV, Texas called his name and took a job as a Multi-Skilled Journalist/Anchor for KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, TX. He reported throughout East Texas for two years and is excited to come to Louisiana.
In his spare time Kenley enjoys trying new restaurants, gaming, reading investment journals and traveling.
YIf you have any story ideas, send Kenley an email- Khargett@KSLA.com
Twitter- https://twitter.com/kenleyhargettjr
