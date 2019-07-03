Greedy, Lee-Lee Williams to host 2nd Annual Back-to-School Giveaway July 3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Shreveport athletes and brothers, Greedy and Lee-Lee Williams, are hosting The 2nd Annual Back-to-School Giveaway on Wednesday, July 3. The event will place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, located at 2821 Greenwood Road.
All students from the club will receive backpacks during the event. There will be a limited supply available to the public, while they last.
Greedy, with the Cleveland Browns and Lee-Lee from OSU, want to make sure local students are prepared for the upcoming school year.
To learn more, visit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club on Facebook.
