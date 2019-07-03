Foursome gets fingernails done, skips out on $174 manicure bill

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Four women got their nails done.
Then they skipped out on the $174 bill.
Now Texarkana, Texas, police want to know if you see someone who now has some really nice looking fingernails.
Authorities say the theft happened Tuesday at a spa on West 7th Street.
Now investigators are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone can identify two of the women.
The foursome left in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu that was “badly beat up,” police say.
Authorities urge anyone who knows the women shown in the surveillance camera images to call them at (903) 798-3116.
