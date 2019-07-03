Foursome gets fingernails done, skips out on $174 manicure bill

They left in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu that was “badly beat up,” police say

Foursome gets fingernails done, skips out on $174 manicure bill
Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing these surveillance camera images in hopes someone can identify two of four women who allegedly got manicures then skipped out on the $174 bill. [Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department]
By Curtis Heyen | July 3, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 3:34 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Four women got their nails done.

Then they skipped out on the $174 bill.

Now Texarkana, Texas, police want to know if you see someone who now has some really nice looking fingernails.

Authorities say the theft happened Tuesday at a spa on West 7th Street.

Now investigators are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone can identify two of the women.

The foursome left in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu that was “badly beat up,” police say.

Authorities urge anyone who knows the women shown in the surveillance camera images to call them at (903) 798-3116.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.