FIRST ALERT: Storms and heat for the 4th of July weekend

By Jeff Castle | July 2, 2019 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 8:55 PM

Typical early July weather is expected for the long 4th of July weekend. Scattered storms and their impact on outdoor events will be the biggest concern on Independence Day. The main story the rest of the holiday weekend will be heat and humidity.

The 4th will likely start off dry in the morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. By midday a few showers will begin popping up with temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered storms capable of heavy downpours will move through during the afternoon. Temperatures before any rain gets going will reach the upper 80s, but expect to cool off possibly back into the 70s in some areas as storms pass by.

Futuretrack isn’t showing a washout for the day, but for many, outdoor plans may be interrupted by passing downpours, mainly during the afternoon. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the rain:

Fortunately for fireworks displays much of the rain will be fading into the early evening hours with the loss of daytime heating.

Less rain and more heat is expected through the weekend. Although a few stray showers and storms can’t be ruled out, rain should be isolated. The trade off of fewer storms is that we can expect increasing heat. The pool and the lake will be great places to cool off as temperatures climb into the mid 90s with very humid conditions expected.

