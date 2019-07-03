Colorado woman carjacked and beaten by man who mistook her car for his, police say

“I obviously had my keys that unlocked my car, that turned on the car, and my license plate is from out of state. I kept pointing that out to all of them, and they still thought it was his car,” she said. “My baby’s stuff was in the car: his car seat, his toys... I had pink boxer gloves on my mirror. It’s just crazy... and his friends were hyping him up saying, ‘It is your car,’ and it wasn’t.”