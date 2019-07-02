SWAR authorities searching for escapee wanted on kidnapping, assault charges

HOPE, Ar. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department is hoping the public will help put an escapee back behind bars.
Cory Pryor, 32, is wanted on kidnapping and aggravated assault.
He was last seen at 5:30 a.m. at 9th Street and Edgewood Street in Hope, heading south on foot.
Pryor is approximately 5′10″, slender, and has shoulder-length dreadlocks. He has several tattoos: “C.P.” on right shoulder, “Luck” on upper back, tear drops on left arm, "Y" on both ears. His left ear is pierced.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a dark durag. He also was carrying a dark colored backpack.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.