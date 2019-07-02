Staying safe on the water for the Fourth of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fourth of July is just days away and while most plan to be on land, there are some who will spend the holiday out on the water.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit will be out on the water Thursday, and is expecting a lot of people and boats.
“We’re going to be all around checking people, and just making sure that everything is safe and they’re having fun,” said Sgt. Chad Davis.
If you plan to be out, make sure to keep plenty of life jackets and make sure children on your boat are wearing them as well.
Davis also suggests keeping flares, a fire extinguisher, a GPS, a charged cell phone, water and plenty of food in your boat as well.
Davis says they will be working to make sure boat operators aren’t drinking and driving too.
“You can not only injure yourself, but you can crash into somebody,” he said. “You can kill somebody. I mean it’s just like driving a car except you’re on the water.”
Make sure to fill out a float plan before you hit the water. A boat plan allows you to describe your boat, everything you have on board and who is on board with you. That plan should be given to a family member or friend so they can pass it along to a rescue agency just in case something happens to you or your boat.
For a copy of the float plan as well as other boating tips and tools, click HERE.
