You may have noticed black towers going up around town, and wondered what they are. They are “small-cell towers.” These strategically placed towers create a small-cell network that boosts connection speeds and network reliability for #Shreveport residents. The old system becomes sluggish as more people use their wireless devices to run apps, upload or stream video, and browse the internet. It is also centralized and therefore, prone to signal interference and dead spots. Small-cell towers are connected by fiber optic cables, which enable them to handle massive amounts of data at extremely high speeds. These low-powered antennas can send and receive the same amount of data as larger towers, but they cover a smaller geographic area. This localized coverage increases wireless density, which means a faster, more reliable connection. In the future, these polls will transmit 5g, the world’s fastest wireless internet. This network is the basis for smart-city technologies, which require high-tech sensors and transmitters to control lights, cameras, and monitor utility usage. The deployment of these towers is the first major step toward a smarter Shreveport. Shreveport is taking this step responsibly. While other cities passed industry-friendly regulations, Shreveport imposed community-friendly requirements that include aesthetic standards and practices like collocating, concealing, and undergrounding whenever possible. These requirements minimize the impact of these towers on our neighborhoods.