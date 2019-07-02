Police search for escapee accused of kidnapping and assault

HOPE, Ar. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for an escapee accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Cory Pryor, 32, stands at 5′10′ with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a dark durag carrying a dark colored backpack.
Pryor has several recognizable tattoos: ear drops on his left arm, a "Y" on both ears, “C.P.” on his left shoulder and “Luck” on his upper back.
He was last spotted at 5:30 a.m. on 9th St and Edgewood St. in Hope, Ar. traveling on foot.
Authorities urge anyone with information to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.