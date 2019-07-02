Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms

Good morning! Today is going to be another hot and humid day with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. It's going to be a wash, rinse and repeat kind of forecast through the 4th of July. As we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend expect more heat and less rain.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. Most of us won't have to worry about dodging any raindrops this this morning. However, there is chance of rain this morning north of the I-30 corridor. A few of us could run into some patchy fog this morning as well. Overall, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s by lunchtime. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be near 100 degrees this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and start to diminish this evening. Areas along and south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain today. Watch out for brief heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Anything that develops this afternoon will likely diminish this evening. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. Feels-like temperatures probably won't drop below 90 degrees until 8 p.m. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day. Our rain chances will likely be at their greatest between 2-7 p.m. Yes, mother nature could fire off some of her own fireworks on the 4th of July, but it’s not going to be a washout. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The rain will be fading Thursday evening as temperatures drop through the 80s. Weather shouldn’t be a problem for area firework shows.
An upper-level ridge or an area of high pressure will build into the area by the end of the work week and into the weekend. This means afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s and rain will likely become very limited.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.