Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms

Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day. Our rain chances will likely be at their greatest between 2-7 p.m. Yes, mother nature could fire off some of her own fireworks on the 4th of July, but it’s not going to be a washout. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The rain will be fading Thursday evening as temperatures drop through the 80s. Weather shouldn’t be a problem for area firework shows.