Groups help convicted felons register to vote

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With elections coming up next year — groups want to make sure everyone can participate.
Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) and Black Voters Matter are holding registration events across Louisiana to help convicted felon register to vote.
Both groups plan stop in Shreveport starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July, 2, at the Probation and Parole building on Youree Drive
Last year, state lawmakers cleared the way for thousands of felons to register to vote. The law applies to people who are off probation or parole, those on probation who have never been incarcerated, and those on parole for at least five years with no major violations.
The groups hope to register 40,000 people.
